Deset zdravih namirnica koje podižu raspoloženje jednako dobro kao i sladoled

I made granola today for the first time. I cook and bake lots but since we have been staying at home I have started to make more of what we would normally buy. It’s been really fun and my kids have enjoyed it too. I have always loved Deliciously Ella’s Nutty Granola, it’s not too sweet or fruity and full on buts and seeds which is just how I like it. I am gluten intolerant which can make breakfast cereals both expensive and overly sweet. If you are gluten free and you are looking for a cereal I would really recommend deliciously Ella and her whole range. — It was super easy and I managed to use up some old maple syrup that had been hanging around in the cupboard. — oats / pumpkin seeds / sunflower seeds / cashews / hazelnuts / almonds / coconut oil / maple syrup / honey / orange zest / orange juice . . . . . . #glutenfree #granola #gf #homemade #nuts #stayhome #endometriosis #glutenintolerant #cereal #breakfast #makeyourown #gfgranola #deiciouslyella #seeds #oats #bloggers #bloggerfood #food #eatme #natural #bellyhealth #coconutoil

A post shared by Lemonade & Lucy (@lemonadeandlucy) on Apr 21, 2020 at 4:08am PDT